Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

