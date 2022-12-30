Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.