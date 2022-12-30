Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpine Income Property Trust

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,150 shares of company stock worth $314,947. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

