Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

ADTRAN Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

