Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,898,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,334,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 45.7% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 347,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 28.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $86,730.09. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,914 shares of company stock valued at $774,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean Stock Up 3.6 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCTT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ultra Clean to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $635.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

