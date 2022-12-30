Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 792,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.12. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $23.59.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,750.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.