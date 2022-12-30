IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock Holdings Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of IDT worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IDT by 58.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

IDT Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.10. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $46.70.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 24.65%.

IDT Profile

(Get Rating)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

