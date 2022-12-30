Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haynes International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Haynes International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAYN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Haynes International Stock Up 1.9 %

HAYN stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $57.33. The company has a market cap of $580.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Insider Activity at Haynes International

In other news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,140.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Campion sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $172,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,140.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,959. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Haynes International

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.