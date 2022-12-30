Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 97,685 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Community Healthcare Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.42. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $913.33 million, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 206.98%.

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.