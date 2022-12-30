Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,280 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

HLX stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $272.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

