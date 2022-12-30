Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ODC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 42,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ODC stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $238.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

