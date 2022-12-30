Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Cabot worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 24,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

