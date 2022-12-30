Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diodes worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

