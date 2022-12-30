Fei USD (FEI) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $423.00 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00227119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024427 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99568635 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,672,669.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

