Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $87.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

