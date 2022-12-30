ARGI Investment Services LLC Buys 1,041 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

FCX stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.16.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

