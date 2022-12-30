PSI Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,789,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 67,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day moving average is $140.89.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

