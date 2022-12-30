Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $54.94 million and $94,302.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00227119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001783 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $57,928.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

