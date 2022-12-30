Quantum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,287.26 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Quantum has a total market cap of $55,997.74 and $181,287.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00227119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,288.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QUAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.