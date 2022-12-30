Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 132,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 82.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after acquiring an additional 445,622 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

