Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,409 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

