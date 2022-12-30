Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Stock Performance

GCTAY opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines; and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

