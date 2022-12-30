Smart Block Chain City Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $374.88 Million (SBCC)

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 86.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $374.88 million and approximately $2,332.54 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Smart Block Chain City alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.25 or 0.05120825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00498952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.94 or 0.29563142 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Token Profile

Smart Block Chain City’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official website is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart Block Chain City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smart Block Chain City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smart Block Chain City using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SBCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Smart Block Chain City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart Block Chain City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.