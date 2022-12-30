Quantum Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $55,997.74 and $181,287.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00227119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,288.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

