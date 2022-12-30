ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $592,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 319.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD opened at $113.97 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

