Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Short Interest Update

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the November 30th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nickel Creek Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCPCF opened at $0.04 on Friday. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

About Nickel Creek Platinum

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel Shäw project that consists of 711 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 13,279 hectares and 91 quartz mining leases covering an area of approximately 1,371 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon Territory, Canada.

