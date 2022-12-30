dForce USD (USX) One Day Volume Tops $4,958.39

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $4,958.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.65 or 0.00403703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00030531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00095795 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,739.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

