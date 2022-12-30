Empower Price Hits $1.27 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Empower has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Empower has a total market cap of $16.02 million and approximately $21.88 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00007718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.25 or 0.05120825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00498952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.94 or 0.29563142 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,577,407 tokens. The official website for Empower is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.27820507 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

