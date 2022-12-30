KILT Protocol (KILT) Trading Up 3.2% This Week

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One KILT Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KILT Protocol has a total market cap of $43,000,184,825,503.50 billion and approximately $29,284.65 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol Token Profile

KILT Protocol’s genesis date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. KILT Protocol’s official website is kilt.io. The official message board for KILT Protocol is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KILT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

