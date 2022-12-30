MUSE ENT NFT Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $25.12 million and approximately $2,784.48 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.25 or 0.05120825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00498952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.94 or 0.29563142 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.02774187 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,264.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

