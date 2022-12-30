Chainbing 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,423.60 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Chainbing has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00007761 BTC on major exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $645.07 million and $1,423.60 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

