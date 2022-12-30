Fei USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $423.00 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00035797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00018582 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00227119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00024427 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99568635 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,672,669.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

