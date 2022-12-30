Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Realty Income by 365.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,642,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,922,000 after buying an additional 3,644,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,427,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,159,146,000 after buying an additional 3,642,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,842,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,434,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,212 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,589,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

