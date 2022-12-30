Immutable X (IMX) Price Reaches $0.38

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $217.07 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002305 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

