Braintrust Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $67.32 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $67.32 million and $439,109.43 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

