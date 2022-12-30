YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.00 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC on exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.00 million and approximately $204,354.93 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99991376 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $167,318.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

