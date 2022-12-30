FidoMeta (FMC) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. FidoMeta has a total market capitalization of $191.13 million and $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.25 or 0.05120825 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.00498952 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.94 or 0.29563142 BTC.

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

