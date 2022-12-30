Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTVCY shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.31) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.34) to GBX 920 ($11.10) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.20) to GBX 830 ($10.02) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.07) to GBX 1,050 ($12.67) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $18.95 on Friday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Britvic Increases Dividend

About Britvic

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4894 per share. This represents a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.