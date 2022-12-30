Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 97.24 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 96.94 ($1.17), with a volume of 825397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.72 ($1.17).
Specifically, insider Amber Rudd bought 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,365.82). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,198 shares of company stock worth $615,280.
CNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.74) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.52).
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
