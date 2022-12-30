Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CEO Sells $52,345.00 in Stock

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $52,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Joseph Ciaffoni also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 147 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,381.00.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 7,333 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $169,465.63.
- On Monday, December 19th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34.
- On Thursday, December 1st, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $1,722,392.91.
- On Monday, November 28th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 43 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $946.00.
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 65 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,430.00.
- On Friday, November 18th, Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $43,797.78.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $23.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
