DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $46,378.84 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DexCom Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in DexCom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DexCom by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.