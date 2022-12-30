Airbnb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 98,691 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average volume of 64,418 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,822,460 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.09. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

