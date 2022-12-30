FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Sells $1,143,890.40 in Stock

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,969,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,101,673.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.77. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush raised their price target on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 11.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 1st quarter worth $2,110,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

