Victor Grizzle Sells 25,689 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AWI opened at $69.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $117.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $8,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after purchasing an additional 118,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

