Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $106,700.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,994.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip John Riese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -50.49 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after buying an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 1,254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,446 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

