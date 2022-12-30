Insider Selling: Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Sells $98,105.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $98,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,823 shares in the company, valued at $31,649,093.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chord Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 29.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $3.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

