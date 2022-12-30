Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Drops By 37.5%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZURVY opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZURVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 532 to CHF 520 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 580 to CHF 540 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

