Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Short Interest Down 89.3% in December

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Zijin Mining Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Zijin Mining Group stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Zijin Mining Group Company Profile

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, and mining mineral resources in Mainland China. It primarily produces gold bullion; gold, copper, zinc, tungsten, lead, and iron ore concentrates; and copper cathodes, zinc bullion, sulphuric acid, copperplate, silver, iron, etc., as well as molybdenum, cobalt, tin, coal, platinum, and palladium.

