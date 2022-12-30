Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF) Short Interest Update

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited (OTCMKTS:YZOFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 500.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 13.30 to 22.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Price Performance

Shares of YZOFF opened at 1.72 on Friday. Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock has a one year low of 1.72 and a one year high of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.37.

About Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock

Yangtze Optical Fibre And Cable Joint Stock Limited Company researchs, develops, produces, and sells optical fiber and cable products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Optical Fibres and Optical Fibre Preforms, and Optical Fibre Cables segments.

