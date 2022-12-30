Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Director Sells $192,750.00 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $192,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,986.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nikola Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NKLA opened at $2.39 on Friday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nikola by 97.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 376.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Nikola during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 106.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.